Dubai police to fine Dh2,000 fine for flouting traffic rule during National Day celebrations on Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Dubai Police Monday warned that motorists who drive their vehicles posing danger to road users or stopping in the middle of the road, drive noisy vehicles, throwing garbage and using foam spray during National Day celebrations will be slapped with heavy fines up to Dh.2000 and 23 black points on the driving license.

According to Gulf News, Dubai Police send warning ahead of 46th National Day celebrations, that bad

behaviour and dangerous driving will result in fines, black points and cars can also be impounded for up to 60 days.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that the police would be prepared during the national celebrations to tackle offenders.

“We will focus on the most serious traffic offences usually happening during National Day celebrations like driving

a vehicle endangering lives of road users or stopping in middle of the road for no reason,” Brigadier Al Mazroui said.

Police patrols will be deployed at all Dubai roads especially on major intersections to monitor the traffic flow. Mobile radars will be installed on highways and the areas of celebrations to crack down on violators.

Al Mazroui urged the public to refrain from causing traffic chaos and to abide by laws during the celebrations,

“We want to have a peaceful day to celebrate the occasion and make everyone happy. We want to avoid traffic jams and strictly tackle drivers who cause problem on roads,” he said.

Brigadier Al Mazouri said that only official rallies will be allowed.