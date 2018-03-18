Dubai being made first Smart City of world: Javed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):The Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Javed Malik Sunday said Dubai was being made as the first Smart City of the world through state-of-the-art technology.

Addressing Dubai Block Chain Technology and Smart City International Seminar at Dubai, he said the world was emerging as a global village through modern technology, said a press release issued here.

He said the international developmental targets of United Nations (UN) had similarity with Block Chain Technology.

Javed Malik said ample advancement was being made in Pakistan’s information technology sector.