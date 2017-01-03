Drizzle makes weather chilly; more showers likely

LAHORE, Jan 3 (APP): Light scattered rain in parts of the

provincial capital brought a dip in the mercury making the weather

chilly here on Tuesday morning.

Overcast sky and sporadic showers at different pockets of

the region pushed the temperature further down.Minimum

and maximum temperature were recorded 9.4 and 14 degree centigrade

in the city.

According to a spokesman of Met department,more showers

were expected in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper

Punjab (including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Lahore

divisions),Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir till Saturday.

The Met experts forecast that temperature during the

night may also take a sharp dip by 2 to 4 degree centigrade

across the region.