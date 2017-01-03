Drizzle makes weather chilly; more showers likely

LAHORE, Jan 3 (APP): Light scattered rain in parts of the
provincial capital brought a dip in the mercury making the weather
chilly here on Tuesday morning.
Overcast sky and sporadic showers at different pockets of
the region pushed the temperature further down.Minimum
and maximum temperature were recorded 9.4 and 14 degree centigrade
in the city.
According to a spokesman of Met department,more showers
were expected in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper
Punjab (including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Lahore
divisions),Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir till Saturday.
The Met experts forecast that temperature during the
night may also take a sharp dip by 2 to 4 degree centigrade
across the region.
