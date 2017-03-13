Drilling, construction start in Thar Coal area under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): The drilling and construction work has started in second largest point block-I of Thar Coal area under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Radio Pakistan quoting official source said that Four billion ton coal exist in 150 Kilometer long Block.

The cost of the block-1 project is two hundred billion rupees.

He said during the digging two power plants with capacity of 132 megawatt have also been developed.

The construction work in Block-II is also underway with full swing at the cost of two hundred twenty billion rupees.