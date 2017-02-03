Dream of a prosperous Pakistan being realized with strong motorway network: PM

KARACHI, Feb 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said the government’s focus on expansion of
motorways network across the country had realized the dream of
a developed and prosperous Pakistan.
“Today, the people are witnessing the emergence of a new
Pakistan with improved infrastructure and communication
network, and we have given reality to this dream,” the Prime
Minister said in his address at the inauguration of 75-km-long
section of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway.
The Prime Minister said motorways were a lifeline to the
country’s economy and were significant in enhancing national
unity by reducing the distances among people belonging to
different parts of country.
He said his government was completely focusing on its
agenda of development and progress, paying no heed to the
negative politicking around.
“Building the nation is no way a child’s play and
requires utmost dedication and hard work, which we are
delivering,” he said.
Nawaz Sharif said, “The people of Pakistan can well
distinguish the dedicated and selfless leaders from those who
have wasted time of the nation by impeding development through
protests.”
He said economy of a country depended a lot on
comprehensive road network, however regretted that those who
traveled in routine through chartered aircraft were most
critical of construction of motorways and roads.
“Such people have no realization about the importance of
roads for common people including farmers, workers and
students who daily travel through roads for jobs or
education,” he said.
The Prime Minister said he was grateful to Allah
Almighty as the country had embarked upon a new journey
towards progress and prosperity.
The Prime Minister said the country would have a six-
lane motorway from Karachi to Peshawar by 2019, boosting the
national economy and generating millions of new jobs.
Prime Minister Sharif said it was vital to make the
communications links across the country better to help take
the country forward as the pace of development cannot reach
remote areas of the country without a good quality road
network.
He said over 60 per cent work on the project was
completed, while work was going on the remaining sections,
including the service roads, interchanges and other
infrastructure.
The Prime Minister said people of Pakistan were now
witnessing the real creation of new Pakistan and said it was
nothing but fulfillment of all the promises made by him in
2013.
He said three years back he came into power with a
commitment and zeal to turn around the national economy.
Prime Minister Sharif said in 2013 the country was in
dire straits, with infrastructure in shambles and a
deteriorated economy.
He said it was vital to turn around the economy to
provide new employment opportunities to the youth, who are at
the risk of being used by extremist elements.
He said international financial organisations have
spoken in unison about the remarkable turnaround, the Karachi
Stock Exchange had amazed the world. He said only those
country’s that made progress which had a sound communications
infrastructure.
He said Pakistan too would have been at the top, had the
pace of progress not been hindered in 1999.
Prime Minister Sharif said thousands were today getting
jobs on projects related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC), while their number would multiply once the project
completes.
Prime Minister appreciated Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, DG
Frontier Works Organization and the NHA for their hard work
and completion of the assigned tasks earlier than the
stipulated time.
He said he had an aerial view of the completed section
and said it was at par with any international road.
Prime Minister Sharif said plantation was being done on
both sides of the newly completed section of the road, while
new rest areas were being setup to ease the travel of the
people.
He said in next two to three years, work on all ongoing
sections of Motorways would complete and by 2016 the country
would have a six-lane road network.
He said had the pace of work continued in 1990s, there
would have been a road link to every remotest area of the
country.
Sharif said his government’s primary focus was on
development in Balochistan and said Gwadar would be one of the
best ports in the world. He said with the completion of the
Gwadar – Quetta section of M-8 Motorway, it was now possible
to travel from one location to another in half the day.
He said today all provinces were being connected to
others through multiple road corridors, cutting down on travel
time, with huge savings on fuel and costs.
He said Pakistan’s communication network was changing as
apart from motorways, four-lane highways were being built in
different areas of the country.
He said dualisation of 126 km long Jamshoro – Sehwan
Sharif road would be done, adding the federal government would
fund the project for the people of Sindh.
The Prime Minister said 10,000 MW of electricity would
be added to the national grid this year and would rise to 30,000 MW by
next few years.
He said there was zero loadshedding for the industries
and soon power outages would be a thing of the past.
He said electricity was now being generated at half the
cost through LNG, coal, hydel, wind and solar power. He said
Diamer Bhahsha dam would help meet the future energy and water needs of the country.
Sharif expressed the hope that work on Thar Coal project
was also going on at a fast pace.
Prime Minister Sharif said the government was spending
over Rs 1000 billion on numerous road building projects across
the country and said.
Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Lt
Gen Muhammad Afzal said the project was the toughest in FWO’s
history as heavy traffic of 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles daily
plied on this section during the construction work.
He mentioned the support of Sindh government and
National Highway Authority (NHA) in completion of the M-9
project on build-operate-transfer basis.
He said 136-kilometre-long road was the country’s
lifeline and hub of economic prosperity due to its proximity
with Kemari Port.
He said the six-lane Karachi to Hyderabad section of M-9
motorway has four sections including 10 interchanges – eight
new and two old ones.
The DG FWO said a trauma centre and a school were also
being considered along the road.
Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar said NHA at present was
carrying out 13 projects including three motorways.
He said on completion, the length of motorways would be
increased from 600 kilometres to 2,000 kilometres.
He mentioned that focus was being laid on the CPEC’s
western route which would pass through the under-privileged
areas of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and would also generate employment
opportunities.