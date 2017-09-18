Dr Tariq visits FG College F-11/4, reviewed under construction work

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry on Monday visited the FG College F-11/4 here and reviewed
the under construction work of it’s Home Economics and Management
Sciences.
The minister while chairing the meeting of College’s Steering
Committee directed the authorities concerned for speedy work of the
project, a press release said.
He expressed satisfaction over the quality of work of the
building and directed to start the educational activities by next
year in the institution.
The minister was informed that 83 per cent construction work
of the administration block and 67 per cent of educational block have
been completed.
Tariq Fazal also directed for earlier completion of the
Auditorium and Arts Block of the college.
The minister also took briefing about the arrangements of fire
fighter department of the college and directed to provide modern
equipments for the building.
