Dr Tariq visits FG College F-11/4, reviewed under construction work

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry on Monday visited the FG College F-11/4 here and reviewed

the under construction work of it’s Home Economics and Management

Sciences.

The minister while chairing the meeting of College’s Steering

Committee directed the authorities concerned for speedy work of the

project, a press release said.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality of work of the

building and directed to start the educational activities by next

year in the institution.

The minister was informed that 83 per cent construction work

of the administration block and 67 per cent of educational block have

been completed.

Tariq Fazal also directed for earlier completion of the

Auditorium and Arts Block of the college.

The minister also took briefing about the arrangements of fire

fighter department of the college and directed to provide modern

equipments for the building.