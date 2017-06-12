ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CAAD) Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Monday condoled the sad demise of father in law of
Resident Editor, Nawa-e-Waqt, Javed Siddique.
In his condolence message to Javed Siddique, he expressed grief and
sorrow over the passing away of his father in law.
He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in
eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the
loss with equanimity.
Dr Tariq Fazal condoles sad demise of father in law of Javed Siddique
ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital