Dr. Sattar receives 2017 ASTM International Award of Merit

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Dr. Syed A. Sattar, Professor Emeritus of

Microbiology at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Ottawa, has been awarded with prestigious (American Society of Testing and Materials) ASTM International Award of Merit.

According to a message received from Ottawa here Tuesday, he has been awarded for his long-standing and ground-breaking contributions to the development and refinement of standards for testing of disinfectants and antiseptics to interrupt the spread of disease-causing agents.

The award was accompanied with the title of Honorary Fellow of ASTM

International.

The Award of Merit was established in 1949 by the Board of Directors,

ASTM International and is the highest award granted by the Society to an individual member for distinguished service and outstanding participation in ASTM International committee activities.

It may be mentioned that since the beginning of his academic career in

Canada, he has been actively involved in assisting researchers in developing countries either as an individual or under the auspices of various national and international development agencies.

He has also trained in his laboratory students and researchers from at

least 20 countries around the globe.

He has delivered over 25 invited lectures at various universities and

research organizations in Pakistan. Since 1981, he has also provided numerous Pakistani academic institutions and government organizations with technical assistance under fellowships from the National Talent Pool and the United Nations Development Program.

Dr. Sattar is a much sough-after speaker as he has delivered over 350

invited lectures and papers in the past four decades in Canada and 35 other countries. Several of these have been keynote addresses at national and international scientific forums.

His incredibly busy professional life has not prevented him from serving

the Pakistani Canadian community at large at many different levels. He continues to hold a strong sense of affiliation for his cultural and ethnic roots and tirelessly provides counseling, guidance and financial assistance to the community’s youth in particular. This way, he has helped countless individuals in the past 45 years alone and made a meaningful difference in their lives.

Dr. Sattar is an author of three books, four monographs, four procedures

manuals, over 150 peer-reviewed papers, at least 70 chapters in books and conference proceedings, 14 commissioned reviews and nearly 200 technical reports for national and international agencies and the private sector.