Dr Sania Nishter best candidate for DG WHO : Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): In the run up to first round of elections

to the position of Global Chief of World Health Organization, Minister for

National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar speaking at a campaign event

organized by Pakistan mission in Geneva to vote for Pakistan’s candidate based purely on her merits.

She said Dr Sania Nishter was the most technically qualified candidate

being an eminent Public Health Specialist of international standing, says a fax message received here from Geneva.

She said that Dr Nishter has served on various UN and WHO bodies and has the insight in to how reform can be effected to revamp the organization.

In these times where the world is hit by refugee crisis in several

parts and major public health challenges, only a top public health leader can make WHO more responsive to public health events of concern, she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first round of voting is being held in Geneva where a 34 member WHO Executive Board is voting to short list candidates from among the six.

Pakistan has fielded its candidate besides five other countries for the prestigious position. A recent pre poll survey has shown Pakistan leading in the race by a wide margin.

The short listed candidates would go in to second round of elections

scheduled for May 2017 wherein the next DG or global head of WHO would be elected.