ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday clarified that Dr Saleem Farrukh was not the spokesperson of the government. The minister on his official twitter handle said, “We ought to have appointed Dr Saleem Farrukh as the government’s spokesperson on economy but later it transpired that PM office has banned any hiring so his appointment could never transpire, he is free to have any opinion.”