ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Sania Nishtar attended the 5th Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Tajikistan wherein she highlighted the suppression of the legitimate struggle by Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region.

Dr Sania Nishtar who represented Pakistan at the Summit as Special Envoy of the Prime Minister, shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving global and regional trends, noting that CICA had the potential to help advance effective solutions to challenges in the areas of peace, security and development.

Held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Saturday, the summit was chaired by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and attended by Heads of State and Government as well as Ministers from CICA region, a Foreign Office statement said.