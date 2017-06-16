Dr Musadik urges SC to remove uncertainty about JIT attitude

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Special Assistant and Spokesperson to

the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Friday terming the attitude of

JIT biased, urged the Supreme Court to remove the uncertainty

regarding its attitude.

Addressing a press conference along with the PML-N lawmaker

Daniyal Aziz, he said in such a scenario, the decision of JIT would

be doubtful.

He alleged that witnesses were being forced to take back their

affidavits and threatened with long imprisonments.

The Spokesperson said since coming into power, conspiracies

were being hatched against the PML-N government.

Some internal and external forces wanted to destabilize the

country and were continuously conspiring against an elected

government, he added.

Dr Musadik said an elected Prime Minister has presented

himself for accountability for the first time in the country’s history and

appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) set up by the

Supreme Court to probe Panama Papers issue.

He said all speculations were proved wrong yesterday when the

PM appeared before the JIT.

He said the prime minister appeared in JIT without any

security apparatus to boost honor and dignity of judiciary and state

institutions. It would also help strengthen democracy in the

country, he added.

He said the PM appeared before the JIT despite the fact that

his name was not present in the Panama Papers.

Musadik said the prime minister presented all documents and

details to the court and JIT about his family business.

He said impression was being given that the case might be of

corruption or money laundering.

He also questioned the veracity of JIT report which mentioned

that picture of Hussain Nawaz was leaked by an unknown person of

unknown institution.

Daniyal Aziz said the PTI chief was an absconder in many cases

and he should face the courts.

He said if the prime minister and his sons could appear before

the JIT then why Imran Khan was reluctant to appear before the courts.

He said Imran Khan was telling a lie and all his bank

statements submitted to the court were contrary to each other.

To a question, Dr Musadik said they have great respect for

judiciary and they would continue to appear before it and would also

present their reservations about the JIT.

He said the Prime Minister’s statement after appearing before

JIT was comprehensive and that he had presented all documents

before the parliament and the court.