Dr Musadik urges SC to remove uncertainty about JIT attitude

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Special Assistant and Spokesperson to
the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Friday terming the attitude of
JIT biased, urged the Supreme Court to remove the uncertainty
regarding its attitude.
Addressing a press conference along with the PML-N lawmaker
Daniyal Aziz, he said in such a scenario, the decision of JIT would
be doubtful.
He alleged that witnesses were being forced to take back their
affidavits and threatened with long imprisonments.
The Spokesperson said since coming into power, conspiracies
were being hatched against the PML-N government.
Some internal and external forces wanted to destabilize the
country and were continuously conspiring against an elected
government, he added.
Dr Musadik said an elected Prime Minister has presented
himself for accountability for the first time in the country’s history and
appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) set up by the
Supreme Court to probe Panama Papers issue.
He said all speculations were proved wrong yesterday when the
PM appeared before the JIT.
He said the prime minister appeared in JIT without any
security apparatus to boost honor and dignity of judiciary and state
institutions. It would also help strengthen democracy in the
country, he added.
He said the PM appeared before the JIT despite the fact that
his name was not present in the Panama Papers.
Musadik said the prime minister presented all documents and
details to the court and JIT about his family business.
He said impression was being given that the case might be of
corruption or money laundering.
He also questioned the veracity of JIT report which mentioned
that picture of Hussain Nawaz was leaked by an unknown person of
unknown institution.
Daniyal Aziz said the PTI chief was an absconder in many cases
and he should face the courts.
He said if the prime minister and his sons could appear before
the JIT then why Imran Khan was reluctant to appear before the courts.
He said Imran Khan was telling a lie and all his bank
statements submitted to the court were contrary to each other.
To a question, Dr Musadik said they have great respect for
judiciary and they would continue to appear before it and would also
present their reservations about the JIT.
He said the Prime Minister’s statement after appearing before
JIT was comprehensive and that he had presented all documents
before the parliament and the court.
