Dr. Musadik Malik seek participation of Sindh in National Health Program

KARACHI, Oct 14 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Media Dr. Musadik Malik here on Saturday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif opened the doors of private hospitals for poorest of the poor under PM’s National Health Program, however, Sindh refused to participate in the scheme.

Talking to media on the sidelines of 5th National and 2nd

International Conference, “Quality, Safety and Outcome: A Paradigm Shift in Pharmacy, he said despite all odds federal government has decided to bear the hundred percent cost of the federal health cards in Sindh.

“These cards were issued in the districts of Tharparkar and other remote areas of Sindh under the PM’s National Health Program,” said the Special Assistant to PM.

He reiterated that although health is a provincial subject yet

federal government is willing to assist Sindh government in provision of better healthcare facilities to people of the province.

Dr. Musadik Malik said although 60 percent of the budget of the country goes to the provinces for provision of basic facilities like health, education and municipal services yet some of the provinces were not working upto the expectations of the people.

“Federal government is ready to assist the provincial governments in improving healthcare facilities for the sake of people,” he said Dr. Malik said federal government was already doing a lot for the people of Sindh from constructing Green Line bus project to helping Sindh in coal mining, wind power projects and many other sectors.

It can do a lot more for the people of Sindh on the request of the provincial government, he said and hoped that provincial government would perform better and strive hard to improve health

facilities to lower the disease burden in the province.

To a query regarding Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, he said both the

sons of former Prime Minister were not politicians and independent

citizens who had their businesses abroad and it was on their own to decide when to arrive in Pakistan and face the courts.

“But Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are appearing before the courts despite illness of Kulsoom Nawaz Sahiba, who is facing a serious illness and needs complete support of her family,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the conference as chief guest, Dr. Musadik

Malik, a pharmacist by qualification spoke about advancements in the

field of science and technology.

“Average of human beings is expected to rise many, many times in

the years to come as lab rates were living three times more of their

average age while tape worms were living 6-7 times more of their

average age in the labs, which shows the advancements in the field of

life sciences, health and medicines,” he said.

Dr. Malik said in the years to come, human organs would be

regrown, people would be communicating without any language and

medium, babies would be designed as per human aspirations and there

would be engineered human beings and cyborg.

The question is, are we ready for these advancements, he said and

urged young pharmacists, doctors and scientists to pace up with the

growing advancements in the field of science and technology,

especially in the area of medicines.

He said pharmacists and doctors must be on safe board in

particular context of patient safety and strive to alleviate their

sufferings instead of looking into the economy of these interventions.

The Conference organized by the Pakistan Society of Health System

Pharmacists (PSHP) was attended by a large number of senior doctors,

healthcare professionals, CEOs and Medical Directors of Public and

Private Hospitals, government functionaries, representatives of

pharmaceutical industry and pharmacists.

Key speakers of the day long moot included Prof. Dr. Henri R.

Manasse from University of Illinois, Chicago United Sates and Ms

Jacqueline Surugue from France spoke on various aspects of drug

safety, patient safety and importance of pharmacists in a healthcare

system.

Director General Health, Pakistan and President of Pakistan

Pharmacy Council Dr. Asad Hafeez said federal government was

establishing a Federal Healthcare Commission in coming days which

would regulate hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies in the federal

capital territory.

Federal cabinet has already approved the constitution of the said

healthcare commission.

“A bill in this regard is expected to be presented in the next

session of the Parliament for approval,” he said mentioning that

Punjab Healthcare Commission is already functioning while Sindh’s

Commission is in the advance stages of becoming functional.

To a query, he deplored that thousands of pharmacies were

functioning without qualified pharmacists despite strict regulations

in this regard and vowed that Pakistan Pharmacy Council would

recommend to the regulators to take stock of the situation and create

patient environment in the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DRAP Dr. Muhammad Aslam said drug

regulatory authority was working with the pharmaceutical industry to

minimize medication errors.

He appreciated that the conference was a great milestone where

all stakeholders had been invited to discuss patient safety, drug

safety and all related issues.

He claimed that new laws and regulations had been introduced

under which over pricing was a serious offence while jail terms and

heavy fines were being imposed on people selling spurious drugs.

PSHP President Abdul Latif Shaikh said half a million people die

in Pakistan due to medication errors and hoped that this conference

would help in learning from these mistakes and reducing patient

mortality due to such fatal errors.