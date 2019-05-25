LALAMUSA, May 25 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday visited residence of leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira to condole with him over death of his son Usama Qamar.

She expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the untimely death of young Usama Qamar.

She was accompanied by Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari.

She said, ” we all share grief of the Kaira family on sad demise of Usama.”

She prayed to Allah Almighty to bless Usama with high place in Jinnah and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the tragic loss with fortitude.