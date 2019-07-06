Dr Firdous for capacity building of allied wings of information ministry

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday stressed the need to promote close coordination among the allied wings of the Information Ministry for capacity building of the professional.

Chairing a meeting of the local heads from Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Press Information Department (PID) at the PTV centre here, she said: ” A close liaison among all departments under the information ministry

will help in improving their performance and achieving goals”.