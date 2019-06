SIALKOT, June 08 (APP)::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has strongly condemned the martyrdom of Pak Army personnel by terrorists in North Waziristan.

Talking to the media late Friday night, she said terrorists have no religion. She said terrorists only wanted to ruin the world peace by killing innocent people. She said that every religion gives the lesson of love, peace, tolerance, brotherhood and respect for humanity.