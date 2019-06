ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza will award cash incentives to sports persons on June 20, who won medals and brought laurels for country in sports events.

A sum of Rs32.600 million will be distributed amongst the 83 medal winners both male and female in the cash incentive ceremony to be held on Thursday here at Rodham Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex, a press release said.