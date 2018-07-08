Dr Banuri to focus on improvement of quality education

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri Sunday said the commission would continue to focus on providing access to education, improvement of quality and relevance of research to the socio-economic needs of the society.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he stressed the need to increase 10 percent enrollment of the students and faculty annually.

Sharing his goals, Dr Tariq Banuri stressed upon the need of universities autonomy, saying that the success could be achieved only this way.

He further underlined the need for improvement in management of higher educational institutions and added, the governance of the universities would also be improved.

Explaining the one of major issues of higher education, Dr Tariq intended to resolve them on priority as without improving quality education, Pakistani universities could not take place in international ranking.

Lamenting over the poor performance of the students in CSS exam, the chairperson vowed to pay focus on the weak areas of higher education.

“We need to invest in the improvement of quality and capacity building of faculty members. We have many issues in research methodology which need to be resolved” he remarked.

He said equal importance would be given to the education and research and hoped to have a university in which all educationists could share their knowledge.

Talking about his future plans, he expressed to build a National Academy of higher education for the training and capacity building of the vice chancellors and faculties’ members.

As a community we needed to build a political momentum to get attention of the government for promotion of quality education, he informed.

We had to convince the government for increasing investment in quality education, Dr Tariq Banuri concluded.