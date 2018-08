LAHORE, Aug 08 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr

Hasan Askari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the

martyrdom of four army jawans in an accident at Baseema,

Balochistan.

In his condolence message issued here on Wednesday, the

CM extended sympathies to the families of martyred Subedar

Muhammad Akbar, Naik Sajjad Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad and Lance Naik

Muhammad Arif. He also prayed for early recovery of the

injured.