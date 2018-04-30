Double crown for WAPDA in National Wusho Kung Fu Championship

LAHORE, Apr 30 (APP):WAPDA won the men and women titles of the National Wushu Kung Fu Championship to grab the double crown in the premier activity at Bahawalpur.

According to details made available here on Monday, WAPDA

won the 21st Men’s National Wusho Kung Fu Championship with 11

gold and four silver medals.

Army got 2nd position with 8 gold 3 silver and 3 bronze medals, followed by Higher Education Commission (HEC) with one gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

As many as 11 teams including WAPDA, Army, HEC, Sindh, Karachi

Port Trust, Police, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochsitan,

Railways and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) participated in the

competition.

WAPDA’s joy was doubled when its women team won the National

Women’s Wushu Kung Fu title with nine gold, one silver and one

bronze medals. Wapda maintained its long time supremacy by

retaining the title for the record eleventh time.

Army grabbed 2nd position by winning five gold, four silver

and one bronze medals while the HEC managed the 3rd position

with two gold, four silver and five bronze medals in the Women’s Championship.