Door opens: Hockey World XI to also tour Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): There is good news for game lovers as

they would see international players in back-to-back action

after both World XIs of cricket and hockey have planned to visit

Pakistan for matches with the national teams.

A 14-member World XI led by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis

would be touring Pakistan next month to play three Twenty20s for the

Independence Cup against national cricket team at Gaddafi Stadium in

Lahore on September 12, 13 and 15.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary

Shahbaz Ahmed Sr. said the hockey World XI have agreed to visit

Pakistan in November. “The World XI will include Olympic and World

champions teams players,” he said.

He said World XI would play two matches in Pakistan, one in

Lahore on November 21 and one in Karachi on November 22.

Responding to a question, he said names of World XI players

had not been finalized yet.

Speaking about Pakistan Hockey League (PHL), Shahbaz said a

meeting had been called on Saturday in Lahore to discuss about the

developments of the league. “Hopefully the matters regarding the

league will be finalized after Eid-ul-Azha,” he said.

He said PHF was doing all-out efforts for revival of the

national game. “PHF has been in discussions with several departments

including Fauji Foundation, Pakistan Television (PTV), Zarai

Taraqiati Bank Ltd. (ZTBL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited

(SNGPL) in a bid to provide jobs to national players,” he said.

“Currently Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah would provide

jobs to eighteen hockey players and two officials,” he claimed.