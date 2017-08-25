Door opens: Hockey World XI to also tour Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): There is good news for game lovers as
they would see international players in back-to-back action
after both World XIs of cricket and hockey have planned to visit
Pakistan for matches with the national teams.
A 14-member World XI led by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis
would be touring Pakistan next month to play three Twenty20s for the
Independence Cup against national cricket team at Gaddafi Stadium in
Lahore on September 12, 13 and 15.
Talking to APP, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary
Shahbaz Ahmed Sr. said the hockey World XI have agreed to visit
Pakistan in November. “The World XI will include Olympic and World
champions teams players,” he said.
He said World XI would play two matches in Pakistan, one in
Lahore on November 21 and one in Karachi on November 22.
Responding to a question, he said names of World XI players
had not been finalized yet.
Speaking about Pakistan Hockey League (PHL), Shahbaz said a
meeting had been called on Saturday in Lahore to discuss about the
developments of the league. “Hopefully the matters regarding the
league will be finalized after Eid-ul-Azha,” he said.
He said PHF was doing all-out efforts for revival of the
national game. “PHF has been in discussions with several departments
including Fauji Foundation, Pakistan Television (PTV), Zarai
Taraqiati Bank Ltd. (ZTBL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited
(SNGPL) in a bid to provide jobs to national players,” he said.
“Currently Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah would provide
jobs to eighteen hockey players and two officials,” he claimed.
