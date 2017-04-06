Donors pledge $9.7 billion to support war-torn Syria at UN-backed conference

UNITED NATIONS, April 6 (APP): Forty-one donors have pledged

a combined $6 billion for critical humanitarian programmes in

2017 and another $3.7 billion for 2018 for the people of Syria,

reeling under a devastating conflict since 2011 at a United Nations-supported conference in Brussels, the Belgian capital.

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

drew attention the plight of those suffering as a result of

the conflict in the war-ravaged country and urged the

international community to increase support for both people

within Syria as well as for the millions seeking refuge

beyond its borders and for the communities hosting them.

“The need for humanitarian aid and the protection of

Syrian civilians has never been greater [and] the humanitarian

appeal for a single crisis has never been higher,” Guterres

said at the opening session of the Brussels Conference on

Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region on Wednesday.

“UN agencies and our partners are determined to reach

everyone in need, through all possible means,” he emphasized.

The pledges made will support humanitarian relief,

protection and resilience-building for people in need.

It will also help the war-torn country’s neighbours

shoulder the heavy burden from the spill-over effects of

the crisis.

In its seventh year now, the conflict in Syria is the

largest humanitarian challenge in the world – 13.5 million

men, women and children inside the country are in need of

urgent assistance and there are now more than five million

Syrian refugees in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

Many more have made dangerous journey to Europe and farther

afield.

UN-coordinated response plans for Syria and the region

require a total of $8 billion for 2017 alone, and the

funding will contribute to UN and its partners efforts

to reach some 12.8 million people this year.

The conference – co-chaired by UN, the European Union

(EU), Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Qatar and the United Kingdom

– started with thematic sessions on the humanitarian needs

and challenges within the country and on ways to strengthen

resilience of refugees and host communities in the context

of the crisis.

In his opening remarks, Guterres highlighted that as the

conflict in Syria grinded on, it continued to extract a

harrowing toll on civilians.

“Nobody is winning this war. Everybody is losing,” he

said.

Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children remain

in siege-like conditions, beyond the reach of humanitarian

assistance and ‘persistent’ violations of international

humanitarian law remains a reality in the country, Guterres

said, noting: “as yesterday’s reports of use of chemical

weapons reminded us again.”

Hailing the countries hosting Syrian refugees, the UN

chief also underlined the importance of building the

resilience of host communities and to provide them with

the support they need.

“But we also must step up international budget,” he

added, noting that funding remains – utterly insufficient”.

He also urged developed countries, in particular, not

to close borders or reduce resettlement and relocation

opportunities and called on the international community

to protect the integrity of the international refugee

protection regime and emphasized that the world must share

responsibility for Syrian refugees more equitably.

“This conference must represent a moment of truth, when

the international community takes decisive steps to increase

its support for the victims of the Syria conflict, and for

the neighbouring countries that are providing a safe haven for

millions of refugees,â€ the Secretary-General said.

Welcoming the pledges, Stephen O’Brien, the UN Emergency

Relief Coordinator, said that the international solidarity

could not have come sooner.

“Today has been a momentous opportunity for much of the

world to come together to commit more support and solidarity

for Syrians and those affected across the region,” he said.

UN and partners have already been providing live-saving

and life-sustaining food, water, medical care and shelter

across the country. However, lack of humanitarian access,

particularly to over 4.7 million people in besieged and

hard to reach areas within the country remains a major

obstacle for aid delivery.

“We have today heard commitments from a wide range of

countries to continue to resource principled humanitarian

action through regular programmes, across conflict lines,

across borders, and via air operations,” O’Brien said,

calling on countries to translate the pledges into

actual funds.

“We now need, as soon as possible, to see these pledges

turned into cash for action.”

Also on Wednesday, Staffan De Mistura, the UN Special

Envoy for Syria and the mediator for intra-Syrian talks,

who was also at the Brussels Conference, stressed the

importance to sustain the momentum on Syria.

Bottom line: We need to send a constant, strong message,

not to ourselves but to the Syrian people that they will

not become a forgotten war,” he stated.

“They need to hear that […] they can still count on

us and hope is not given up. And I think this event, this

important conference, is in this direction.”