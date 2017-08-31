Donating animal hides to banned outfits is cognizable offence: Interior Ministry

RAWALPINDI, Aug 31 (APP): The Ministry of Interior on Thursday issued

a nationwide alert whereby asking the general public to not to donate skins

of sacrificial animals to the proscribed organizations already existed on the banned list of the ministry.

In a public awareness message, the ministry issued list of 71 banned

outfits found involved in the terrorist activities and warned that

extension of any donation in cash or kind to these organizations is a cognizable offence.

It stated that donations can only be extended to such welfare

organizations or outfits which have not been placed in the banned

category as per the national or international laws and are working

purely for the welfare of the country.

The list of the banned or under watch organizations issued by the

Ministry of Interior include, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Al Harmain Foundation, Sipah-i-Muhammad Pakistan (SMP), Rabita Trust, Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Anjuman-e-Imamia Gilgit Baltistan, Laskar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Muslim Students Organization (MSO) Gilgit, Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), Tanzeem Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat Gilgit, Tehrik-e-Jaffria Pakistan (TJP), Balochistan Bunyad Parast Army, Tehrik-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammad (TNSM), Tehreek Nafaz-e- Aman, Tehreek-e-lslami, Tahafuz Hadudullah, Al-Qa’ida, Balochisan Waja Liberation Army, Millat-e-lslamia Pakistan (Ex SSP), Baloch Republican Party Azad, Khuddam-ul-lslam (Ex JeM).

Besides, Balochistan United Army, Islami Tehreek Pakistan (Ex TJP),

Islam Mujahidin, Jameet-ul-Ansar, Jaish-e-Islam, Jamat-ul-Furqan, Balochistan National Liberation Army (BNLA), Hizb-ul-Tahreer,

Khana-E-Hikmat Gilgit Baltistan Gilgit, Khair-un-Naas International Trust (Splinter Gp. of Jamat-ul-Da’awa (JuD), Tehrik-e- Taliban Swat, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Tehrik-e- Taliban Mohmand (TTM), Islamic Students Movement of Pakistan, Tariq Geedar Group (TGG), Lashkar-e-lslami, Abdullah Azam Brigade, Ansar-ul-lslam, East Turkemenistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Haji Namdaar Group, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan(IMU), Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic Jihad Union (IJU), Balochistan Republican Army (BRA), 313 Brigade, Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Tehrik-e- Taliban Bajaur (TTB), Lashkar-e-Balochistan (LeB), Amar bil Maroof Wa Nahi Anil Munkir (Haji Namdaar Group), Balochistan Liberation United Front (BLUF), Baloch Student Organization Azad (BSO-A), Balochistan Musalla Defah Tanzeem (BMDT), United Baloch Army(UBA), Shia Tulaba Action Committee Gilgit,

Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), Markaz Sabeel Organization Gilgit, Daish/ISIL/IS/ISIS, Tanzeem Naujawana-e-Ahle Sunnat (TNA) Gilgit, Jamat Ul Ahrar (JuA), Peoples Aman Committee (Layari), Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi (LeJA), Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat (ASWJ) Ex-SSP, Ansar-ul-Hussain, Tehreek-eAzadi-Jammu & Kashmir (TAJK).

Organizations under watch by the Ministry of Interior u/s 11-D-(1) r/w

Schedule-II, ATA 1997 include, Ghulaman-e-Sahaba (GS), Jamaat-ul-Da’awa (JuD), Maymar Trust, Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF).

Organizations enlisted under UN Security Council Resolution No. 1267 1

Al-Akhtar Trust and Al-Rashid Trust.