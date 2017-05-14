Doll making, Stone carving training program to start on May 16

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa has scheduled a week-long training
programme of “Stone Carving, Doll Making and Mirror Work”
under its ongoing craft of the month series from May 16.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that
the training programme will be held at Heritage Museum, Garden
Avenue, Shakarparian, addingt hat daily timings will be from 10 am
to 5 pm. She said that schools can bring their children between 10
am to 1 pm.
She said that the programme aims at promoting traditional
skills and inculcating awareness among younger generation,
particularly children about the rich craft heritage of Pakistan.
In this regard,an inaugural ceremony will be held May 16 at
Heritage Museum featuring live folk musical performances, folk
dances and cultural shows.
Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that interested parents can enroll their
children for training program with Museum Section of Lok Virsa on
9249200 or 0300-5204755.
Registration is free. Lok Virsa will also provide craft
materials for the training program.