ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) and United Nations Information Centre on Thursday organized
screening of United Nations Development Program (UNDP) documentary
film `Revealed: Himalayan Meltdown’.
The UN documentary `Revealed: Himalayan Meltdown’ shows us the
shrink and meltdown in the region putting in danger not millions but
billions of human beings.
Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bangladesh, India and Bhutan are
victims of glacier melting crisis. Along with floods, comes drought
in Nepal as seasonal rains have dried up. If that is not enough,
avalanches and earthquakes are around.
Documentary film `Revealed: Himalayan Meltdown’ screened
