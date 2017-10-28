Doctors shouldn’t forget their oath while on strike: Governor

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad
Rafiq Rajwana has said that raising voice for the solution of
problems is a right of doctors, however, they should not forget
their oath while going on strike.
He expressed these views while addressing the second Sahat
Khidmat Award distribution ceremony organised by the Punjab
Health Facility Management Company, Primary and Secondary Health
Department to acknowledge the extra-ordinary performance of
the staff at a local hotel on Saturday.
He said doctors would be answerable here and the
hereafter if any life lost during their strike in
hospitals. The governor added that everyone had to obey
oath taken by one.
He said the “Sahat Khidmat Award” for recognition of the
services of health professionals and junior staff would be
helpful to resolve issues and the staff would be
encouraged to perform their duties with more
dedication.
On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare
Khawja Salman Rafique said during the last few years the
Punjab’s health sector had witnessed significant development
and historical reforms. “However, long journey is still to
see in this regard,”he added.
Salman said a number of new hospitals, specialized
health institutions had been constructed in Punjab while
extension in the existing hospitals and revamping of health
facility was in progress.
He said due to new initiatives, routine immunization
coverage had reached from 50 to 88 percent during the last
two years.
Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Primary and Secondary
Health, Khawja Imran Nazir said that presently the Punjab health
sector was catering 120 million people’s health requirements
besides providing facilities to patients of other provinces.
He said that thousands of patients daily visited
public hospitals and benefitted from free health facility.
“A system of reward and punishment has been evolved in
the department first time in the history of the province,”
he said.
He was of the view that criticism should be taken
positively because it pointed out the gaps in the
system.
Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan also spoke on
the occasion.
Earlier, the governor also visited stalls
set up by different health programmes for creating
awareness.
He distributed Sahat Khidmat Award among the best
performers of the department.
Lahore Lord Mayor Colonel (retd) Mubashar Javaid, Special
Secretary Health Dr Faisal Zahoor and other senior officers
attended the function.
