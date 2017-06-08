Doable Senate recommendations to be accommodated in Finance Bill 2017: Dar

ISLAMABAD June 8 (APP):Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Thursday assured the Upper House of the Parliament for fully accommodating the doable and practical recommendations suggested by the Senate on the Finance Bill, 2017-18.

Winding up discussion on Budget 2017-18 in Senate, the minister appreciated the commitment and dedication of Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization for presenting a valuable report on recommendations on Finance Bill 2017.

He also appreciated the senators for presenting valuable suggestions on the Finance Bill and assured them that he will try his level best to add all positive things in the budget, which will be winding up next week.

He reminded the house that forty percent of their recommendations were incorporated in the budget of 2015-16 and eighty percent in the year 2016-17.

Dar said that the government was making utmost efforts to finalize the next NFC Award at the earliest. He, however, dispelled the impression that presenting the budget without the new NFC was unconstitutional.

He said the provincial governments will have to demonstrate magnanimity and open heartedness for giving share to Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA from the NFC.

He said there was no nexus between the NFC and the budget. He said a meeting with the provincial Chief Ministers will soon be held on the matter.

The Finance Minister said that the country has achieved economic stability due to the government’s strict financial discipline in finance and economic affairs.

He added international economic monitors have declared Pakistan’s economy as one of the best growing economy of the world.

Dar said that the country has witnessed 5.3 percent growth rate during the current fiscal year due to the prudent economic policies of the government.

He said the size of economy had reached to US $ 300 billion.