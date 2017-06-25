DNA tests to identify bodies of oil-tanker victims: Sanaullah

LAHORE, June 25 (APP): Punjab Provincial Law Minister
Rana Sanaullah has said the DNA tests were being conducted to
identify the bodies burnt in the oil tanker accident near
Bahawalpur.
Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said the driver
of the tanker had survived the accident who had been taken into
custody.
The minister said efforts were underway to provide the
best possible healthcare to the injured.
He said unfortunately the oil tanker overturned near a
populated area and people began collecting leaked oil into
buckets in defiance of the civil authorities’ warning about
possible explosion due to highly inflammable chemical oozing
from the tanker.
He said the bodies had been evacuated from the site,
however, they were yet to be identified. “Many bodies are
beyond identification,” he added.
He said the city where incident occurred had a well
equipped hospital to provide first aid to the injured and
those in precarious condition were being shifted to Lahore and
CMH Multan.
