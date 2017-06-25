DNA tests to identify bodies of oil-tanker victims: Sanaullah

LAHORE, June 25 (APP): Punjab Provincial Law Minister

Rana Sanaullah has said the DNA tests were being conducted to

identify the bodies burnt in the oil tanker accident near

Bahawalpur.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said the driver

of the tanker had survived the accident who had been taken into

custody.

The minister said efforts were underway to provide the

best possible healthcare to the injured.

He said unfortunately the oil tanker overturned near a

populated area and people began collecting leaked oil into

buckets in defiance of the civil authorities’ warning about

possible explosion due to highly inflammable chemical oozing

from the tanker.

He said the bodies had been evacuated from the site,

however, they were yet to be identified. “Many bodies are

beyond identification,” he added.

He said the city where incident occurred had a well

equipped hospital to provide first aid to the injured and

those in precarious condition were being shifted to Lahore and

CMH Multan.