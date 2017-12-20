Divulging in-camera session details outside gross breach of privilege: Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday said divulging details about the in-camera session outside were the gross breach of the House.

Giving remarks about the revelations made by some senators before media about the in-camera proceedings of the House, in which the Chief of Army Staff gave a briefing, Raza Rabbani while chairing the session, said it was “gross breach of privilege” and referred the matter to the House Business Advisory Committee. Leaders of the House and Opposition along with parliamentary leaders would be part of the committee, who would look into the issue, he added.

He said the committee would evolve a code for future in-camera meetings of House. The media persons could report the matter quoting sources, but it was not fair that legislators themselves narrate the details about proceedings on media. It would become difficult to have in-camera briefings from institutions if the legislators could not maintain secrecy in that regard, he added.

The Senate chairman said he had read out the instructions about the in-camera session and referred to paragraph 2 of the instructions that nobody would take notes of the proceedings or share the same with any person outside the House. He also quoted Rules 252 and 253 read with sub-rule 8 of Rule 70 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House in that regard.

He said it was duty of media to report events and “we can’t impose any restriction on it.” Neither they had any intention to put restriction on media nor it was suitable for them to prepare a code of conduct for media. However, the members of the House should themselves refrain from disclosing anything about in-camera proceedings, he added.

Leader of the House Raja Zafar ul Haq said it was historical day yesterday when the Chief of Army Staff briefed the House and the constitutional amendment bill about delimitation of constituencies was passed.