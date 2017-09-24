Division starts work on creating Directory of Calligraphers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): National History and Literary

Heritage (NH&LH) division has started initial work on creating the

first-ever directory of Calligraphers from across the country to

promote their artistic endeavours and give them recognition at

national and international level.

The initiative will give recognition as well as opportunities

to the Calligraphers to participate in the national and

international level exhibitions, competitions, seminars and training

courses to excel in their field.

“It is for the first time that Calligraphy which was a

neglected field in the history of the country is given such

recognition and patronage at the government level”, said a prominent

Calligrapher, Wasil Shahid who is also assisting the division in

collecting details of the Calligraphers across the country.

Talking to APP, he said, “Calligraphy is an Islamic art and is

originated followed by revelation of Holy Quran. There are countless

Calligraphers who have outstanding contributions but remain

unrecognized, such initiatives are like a wave of fresh air for

Calligraphy artists.”

He informed that the directory will have all the personal

information and professional details of the Calligraphers along with

their pictures.

He said the division would reach all the Calligraphers of the

country through the mediums of advertisements and social media so

that the name of any calligrapher was not missed in the

directory.

It is pertinent to mention here that the announcements of

establishing first-ever Institute of Calligraphers in capital and

creating directory of Calligraphers were made by Advisor to Prime

Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui during the four-day International

Calligraphy Exhibition held last month.