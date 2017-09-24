ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): National History and Literary
Heritage (NH&LH) division has started initial work on creating the
first-ever directory of Calligraphers from across the country to
promote their artistic endeavours and give them recognition at
national and international level.
The initiative will give recognition as well as opportunities
to the Calligraphers to participate in the national and
international level exhibitions, competitions, seminars and training
courses to excel in their field.
“It is for the first time that Calligraphy which was a
neglected field in the history of the country is given such
recognition and patronage at the government level”, said a prominent
Calligrapher, Wasil Shahid who is also assisting the division in
collecting details of the Calligraphers across the country.
Talking to APP, he said, “Calligraphy is an Islamic art and is
originated followed by revelation of Holy Quran. There are countless
Calligraphers who have outstanding contributions but remain
unrecognized, such initiatives are like a wave of fresh air for
Calligraphy artists.”
He informed that the directory will have all the personal
information and professional details of the Calligraphers along with
their pictures.
He said the division would reach all the Calligraphers of the
country through the mediums of advertisements and social media so
that the name of any calligrapher was not missed in the
directory.
It is pertinent to mention here that the announcements of
establishing first-ever Institute of Calligraphers in capital and
creating directory of Calligraphers were made by Advisor to Prime
Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui during the four-day International
Calligraphy Exhibition held last month.
Division starts work on creating Directory of Calligraphers
ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): National History and Literary