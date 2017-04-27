Diversity, inclusion to create better world through better performance: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Diversity and Inclusion (D&I)
transforms societies, organizations and individuals to positively
impact the life quality of people as it leads to better performance.
The government is dedicated to advance D&I by ensuring equal
opportunities to everyone irrespective of gender, age, ethnicity,
religion and disability.
This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA
Marvi Memon while speaking at “Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks
(GDIB) Conference 2017” said a news release received here on
Thursday.
The conference was held to project the research work “Global
Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB): Standards Around the
World” of 95 diversity & inclusion experts guided by Julie O’ Mara
and Alan Richter sponsored by “The Diversity Collegium”- a think-
tank of diversity practitioners based in Washington DC.
The GDIB supports organizations in the development and implementation of D&I best practices.
Marvi said that they need to change stereotypical mindsets,
show tolerance and think beyond biases in order to progress and
prosper.
The BISP recently launched first multilingual book “Stories of
BISP” in 18 different languages based on the real life stories of
its beneficiary women from 146 districts of Pakistan as a token of
respect to regional languages of Pakistan.
“We need to communicate,accept differences and find commonalities to progress and promote unity through diversity”, she said.
The Minister added that BISP was a bouquet of Pakistan that
caters to 5.4 million diverse women from all across Pakistan.
Internationally recognized BISP, consists of a diverse workforce
that helps in better understanding of the stakeholders and customers
leading to improved performance of the organization.
Chairperson BISP reiterated that Pakistan is on the right path
towards managing diversity and fostering inclusion that started with
increase in number of women parliamentarians as gender diversity and
inclusion is imperative for economic growth and development.
Improvement in gender diversity in workforce requires a review of
global best practices and their customization to local industry
dynamics for providing a level playing field to women to contribute
toward economic wellbeing of the country.
In the end, the Chairperson distributed D&I best practices
awards to Telenor, Engro, PPAF, Jazz, FINCA, Fatima Fertilizers,
Standard Chartered Bank and Bank Alfalah.
The conference was addressed by Ms Julie O’ Mara co author GDIB 2016, Shahzad Doda President Standard Chartered Bank, Dr Ishrat Hussain former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jehan Ara President Software Houses
Associations, Jehangir Piracha CEO Engro Vopak terminal and many
other corporate heads.
