Divergent political views, hallmark of democracy: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, Aug 19 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif on Saturday said divergent opinions of political parties
were the hallmark of democracy.
He was talking to the media after attending a photographic
exhibition, organised here on Saturday in connection with the
70th anniversary of Pakistan-UK relations.
Khawaja Asif said that it was high time that the political
parties promoted tolerance and refrained from undue rivalry in
politics.
Political parties should get ready for the upcoming general
elections, which will be held in 2018, he added.
Earlier, speaking as the chief guest at the exhibition, the
foreign minister said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom were
enjoying highly cordial relations and expressed the optimism that
these would be further strengthened with the passage of time.
He said that the exhibition was a reflection of strong and
cordial relationship between the two countries.
He said that the UK was extending full cooperation for
promotion of education and other sectors in Pakistan. Both
countries would continue their efforts for fortifying their
mutual relations, he added. Later, the foreign minister
witnessed different photographs displayed at the exhibition.
The event was organised by the British High Commission.
Deputy High Commissioner and Chairman Sialkot International
Airport also spoke on the occasion.
