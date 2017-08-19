Divergent political views, hallmark of democracy: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, Aug 19 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif on Saturday said divergent opinions of political parties

were the hallmark of democracy.

He was talking to the media after attending a photographic

exhibition, organised here on Saturday in connection with the

70th anniversary of Pakistan-UK relations.

Khawaja Asif said that it was high time that the political

parties promoted tolerance and refrained from undue rivalry in

politics.

Political parties should get ready for the upcoming general

elections, which will be held in 2018, he added.

Earlier, speaking as the chief guest at the exhibition, the

foreign minister said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom were

enjoying highly cordial relations and expressed the optimism that

these would be further strengthened with the passage of time.

He said that the exhibition was a reflection of strong and

cordial relationship between the two countries.

He said that the UK was extending full cooperation for

promotion of education and other sectors in Pakistan. Both

countries would continue their efforts for fortifying their

mutual relations, he added. Later, the foreign minister

witnessed different photographs displayed at the exhibition.

The event was organised by the British High Commission.

Deputy High Commissioner and Chairman Sialkot International

Airport also spoke on the occasion.