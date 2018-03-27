Distt Sports Deptt to hold camp for players

MULTAN, March 27 (APP)::District Sports Department will arrange 15-day camp to groom under-16 players in 9 different games.

The camp will commence from April 4, said District Sports Officer Farooq Lateef while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

The trialsin the camp would begi from April 2 wherein girls and boys would be selected.

About the games, the sports officer said that Hockey, Football, Wrestling, Table Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball and

three other games would be arranged at the camp.