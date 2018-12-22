District Council chairmen call on PM, join PTI

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP):A number of district council chairmen belonging to different districts of Punjab province and led by senior provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

They expressed their complete confidence in the leadership and vision of the prime minister and expressed the hope that under his dynamic leadership, the country would attain progress and prosperity.

The sense of deprivation among the depressed lot would be removed and the people would be empowered at the grassroots level, they added.

The prime minister welcomed the district council chairmen for joining the PTI, PM Office media wing in a press release said.