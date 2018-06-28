Disqualification decisions to raise questions on election process: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP):Former Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said disqualification decisions against politicians would raise questions on election process.

The PML-N despite having reservations on the disqualification always respected the courts, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the election campaign was on its peak and at the same time disqualification verdicts against PML-N leaders were coming.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed hope that this practice would be removed in coming days and election would be held smoothly and in transparent manner.

Daniyal Aziz, former minister for privatization said detailed judgment in his case was awaited and after studying it, he had the right to file a review petition in the court.

He said he was expecting such a decision against him in the contempt case. Despite the disqualification decisions, the graph of PML-N was increasing with every passing day, he claimed.