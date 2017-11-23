Discussions underway to resolve matter with Faizabad protestors: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that efforts were being made to resolve the

matter amicably with protestors holding sit-in at Faizabad Interchange.

A committee had formulated under the supervision of Raja Zafar ul Haq to address the matter

of protestors, he said while talking to a private news channel.

All the things would be cleared after the final reports of the committee, he said.

The tradition of protest demonstration and sit-ins introduced by Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf in the

past had already given immense economic loss to the country, he said.

To a question he said, discussions with protestors were positive, and we hope, the matter would be

resolved soon.