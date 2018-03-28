Discussion among institutions imperative for removing misunderstandings: Zafarul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Raja Zafarul Haq on Wednesday underlined the need for discussion among the national institutions for removing misunderstandings.

Talking to a private news channel, he appreciated the role of Army chief for replying all questions asked by the Senators when the former Chairman Raza Rabbani invited the Army chief in the Senate.

Earlier, he said, former Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali also attended the Senate Committee meeting and answered all the questions raised there.

He emphasized the need for continuity in dialogue process among the institutions to clear misunderstandings.

He stressed the need for consistency in the politics of Pakistan.

Expressing his point of view on recently held Senate elections, he said it was better if Sadiq Sanjrani got votes voluntarily and then emerged as chairman in the Upper House.

To a question about narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif regarding the justice system, he said the PML-N leader was struggling for reforms in judiciary for speedy justice.