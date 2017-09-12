Disabled constitute just 0.48% of total population

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): The population of disabled persons

across the country has been registered less than 0.48 percent of the

total population as per the recently concluded 6th Population and

Housing Census 2017.

The population of disable as per the 5th Population and

Housing Census conducted in 1998 was recorded at 2.38 percent of the

total population, indicating that there has been decline of 80% in

the population of disabled persons.

“There are less than a million disabled persons living in the

country as per the census data,” a top officials of Pakistan Bureau

of Statistics (PBS) said, indicating that the decision to separately

count the disabled was taken very late that could have affected

headcount of disabled.

The measure to separately count of disabled was taken after

the Supreme Court decision to this effect as was done in case of

transgender population.

The PBS officials said that questions were also being raised

about the population of transgender people as their population is

considered to be higher than the population registered in the recent

population census.

“We registered a person as transgender when he/she declared

before census staff to be registered in this particular category. If

a transgender did not say to be transgender and wanted to be

registered in male or female category, the census staff would do

accordingly,” the official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s current

total population has been recorded at 207.744520 million according

to provisional figures of recently concluded 6th Population and

Housing Census, showing an average annual growth rate of 2.4 percent

from calendar year 1998, when the last population census were

conducted.

According to provisional summary results of the census, which

were presented in the Council of Common Interests here today, this

included 132,189,531 rural and 75,584,989 as urban population, which

showed 2.23 percent and 2.7 percent growth rate over a period of

1998-2017.

The male population of the country stands at 106,449,322 where

as the female portion of population stands at 101,314,780, while the

population of transgender has been recorded at 10,418.

The Provisional summary results show an overall increase in

population by 57% over the year 1998, while the population increased

by 146.6 % since Census-1981.