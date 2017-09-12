Disabled constitute just 0.48% of total population

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): The population of disabled persons
across the country has been registered less than 0.48 percent of the
total population as per the recently concluded 6th Population and
Housing Census 2017.
The population of disable as per the 5th Population and
Housing Census conducted in 1998 was recorded at 2.38 percent of the
total population, indicating that there has been decline of 80% in
the population of disabled persons.
“There are less than a million disabled persons living in the
country as per the census data,” a top officials of Pakistan Bureau
of Statistics (PBS) said, indicating that the decision to separately
count the disabled was taken very late that could have affected
headcount of disabled.
The measure to separately count of disabled was taken after
the Supreme Court decision to this effect as was done in case of
transgender population.
The PBS officials said that questions were also being raised
about the population of transgender people as their population is
considered to be higher than the population registered in the recent
population census.
“We registered a person as transgender when he/she declared
before census staff to be registered in this particular category. If
a transgender did not say to be transgender and wanted to be
registered in male or female category, the census staff would do
accordingly,” the official said.
It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s current
total population has been recorded at 207.744520 million according
to provisional figures of recently concluded 6th Population and
Housing Census, showing an average annual growth rate of 2.4 percent
from calendar year 1998, when the last population census were
conducted.
According to provisional summary results of the census, which
were presented in the Council of Common Interests here today, this
included 132,189,531 rural and 75,584,989 as urban population, which
showed 2.23 percent and 2.7 percent growth rate over a period of
1998-2017.
The male population of the country stands at 106,449,322 where
as the female portion of population stands at 101,314,780, while the
population of transgender has been recorded at 10,418.
The Provisional summary results show an overall increase in
population by 57% over the year 1998, while the population increased
by 146.6 % since Census-1981.
