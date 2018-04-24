Directorate of Sports distribute cash incentives in national, international players

PESHAWAR, Apr 24 (APP):On the direction of Provincial Minister Sports Mehmood Khan, Director General Sports Junaid Khan Tuesday distributed cash incentives among national and international players.

In this connection a simply but impressive ceremony was organized in Qayyum Sports Complex Conference Hall with DG Junaid Khan was the chief guest. AD Youth Aziz Ullah Khan was also present on this occasion. A total of Rs.1.5 million has been distributed from the Sports Endowment Fund

among national and international players who excelled in different Games so that to encourage them besides extending a financial support with the players.

Speaking on this occasion, DG Sports Junaid Khan said that they have started the process of giving monitory support to talented players and decision would be taken case to case wise as directed by the Minister Sports KP Mehmood Khan.

He said every player need financial support would be going through a scrutiny committee and after approval by the committee cheques of Rs. 100,000 would be released accordingly. He said the medal winners of the Inter-Provincial Games would also be awarded cash incentives as announced well

before the Games.

“We are looking for appropriate time to call all medal winners to a ceremony and as announced they cash incentives would be distributed among them,” he explained.

He said we have made more expenditure than the allocated amount for the recently concluded Inter-Provincial Games that is why we could not be able to give cash incentives as announced prior to the Games for the medal winners.

“We have now taken the decision in principle to award cash incentive to all medal winners by utilizing the grant allocated for the National Games,” he replied to a question said. Promising and National medalist Maaz Akhtar in Swimming, Muhammad Naeem in Bodybuilding, Asmat Ali in Skiing,

Saif Ullah Gul and Abdur Rehman in Full Body Contact, Arbab Sardar Ahmad Khan in Zurkhana, Muhammad Imran in Wushu, Riasat Khan and Sana Ullah in Blind Cricket, Sami Ullah and Abdur Rauf in Hockey, Baz Muhammad, Muhammad Kashif and Shah Faisal in Karate, Kashan Umar and Hamid Israr in Tennis and Haris Iqbal in Squash were awarded cash incentives from 75000 up to Rs. 100,000.