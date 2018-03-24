Diplomats at UN join in to sing ‘Dil, Dil Pakistan’ at reception in NY

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 24 (APP):Over a hundred Ambassadors from all regions of the world as well as many more diplomats and UN officials attended a reception hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, to celebrate Pakistan Day.

In her welcoming remarks, Ambassador Lodhi said that Pakistan’s remarkable journey since the Pakistan Resolution was adopted has been powered by the spirit and resilience of the Pakistani people.

“We are gathered here to pay tribute to them and as well as to our founding fathers to whom we owe the

creation of Pakistan,” she added. She also paid tribute to the men and women who serve as UN peacekeepers.

“They keep our flag flying high,” she told the large gathering.

Ambassador Lodhi also spoke about the significance of the day and highlighted the role and contribution of Pakistan at the United Nations.

A large number of Ambassadors gathered around Dr Lodhi to join in for cutting of the cake to mark the colourful Pakistan Day celebrations.

The Pakistan Mission set up photo displays to project Pakistan’s history, culture and its contribution to United Nations peacekeeping. A special photo exhibit highlighted Pakistani women in UN peacekeeping.

With 6,217 troops, Pakistan is among the world’s top troop contributing countries with peacekeepers deployed in UN Missions around the world.

Since 1960, over 200,000 Pakistani personnel have served with professionalism and distinction in 26 countries and 43 UN missions.

Also displayed were photographs of Pakistani women who have excelled in their different professions and walks of life, including Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto, Nafis Sadiq, Malala Yusufzai , Shamshad Akhtar, Tehmina Janjua and Abida Perveen.

The reception hall resounded with a soul-stirring rendition of “Dil, Dil, Pakistan,”and other songs by Haider Afzal, a young popular Pakistani singer from the community here.

Among Ambassadors to the UN who attended the reception were China, Russia, Iran, India, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Brazil, Cuba, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Kuwait, Jorden, Lebanon, Norway, Argentina, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Oman, Qatar, Vietnam, Croatia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and a number of other ambassadors from Latin American, European and Arab countries.

Also present were senior United Nations officials, UN press corps representatives and members of the Pakistani community.