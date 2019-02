FAISALABAD, Feb 15 (APP)::Ambassador of Russian Federation Mr Alexey Dedov on Friday said the diplomatic relations between Russia and Pakistan were deep rooted since 1948.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here Friday, he said: “We have been contributing in a big way in development of Pakistan. Pakistan Steel Mill and many energy related projects were established with the Russian

cooperation.”