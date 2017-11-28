Diplomatic reception, cultural exhibition held in Foreign Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):A diplomatic reception and photo and cultural exhibition of ECO Member Countries was held at the Foreign Ministry today to celebrate ECO Day 2017. ECO Day is celebrated on the date of the adoption of the “Protocol amending the Treaty of Izmir” signed on 28th November 1992 at the “Extraordinary Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers’ in Islamabad.

Speakers at the occasion underscored the importance of the ECO. They referred to the Islamabad Declaration and ECO vision 2025 that lay tangible goals for ECO. The Dean of the diplomatic Corps in Islamabad H.E. Mr. Bakhitbek Shabarbayev thanked Pakistan for its leadership role, as current chair of ECO, in pursuing the objectives of enhanced regional peace and sustainable development, this statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The Embassies of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the event. The display reflected the common historical and cultural identity of ECO Member Countries.

Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq, Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mr. Sartaj Aziz graced the occasion.

Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad also participated in the event at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.