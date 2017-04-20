Diplomatic efforts being made to set free Dr Aafia: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs

Sartaj Aziz Thursday informed the Senate that diplomatic efforts were being made to set free Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from US detention.

Replying to a supplementary question during Question Hour, the Advisor said steps were also being taken to provide counselor access to Dr Aafia.

He said in the United States, the respective U.S. authorities provide

defence lawyer/attorney to the individuals under trial.

Some of them who already have a legal status in the United States like

green card, etc, or pending asylum cases, hire their own attorneys, he said.

However, Pakistani missions provide immediate consular access and

regular consular visits to the detainee besides telephonically in contact with the Pakistani nationals.

The Missions also provide possible legal assistance, if requested, he

said.

The Advisor said expeditious verifications were undertaken where

required in order to prepare Emergency Travel Documents (ETDs) for repatriation of Pakistani nationals.