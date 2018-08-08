Diplomatic Club event at UK Parliament a major success: Javed Malik

LONDON, Aug 08 (APP):President of Diplomat Business Club, Ambassador Javed Malik has thanked Anrew Rosindell, Member Foreign Affairs Select Committee of the British Parliament and the Co-chair of Diplomat Business Club UK Chapter for co-hosting a successful seminar here at the UK Parliament Committee Room.

The high profile event held recently was attended by parliamentarians from both houses of the United Kingdom parliament, including former British minister Lord George Robertson, as well as mayors, councilors, distinguished community notables from more than 15 countries, as well as prominent businessmen and investors including Sir Anwar Pervez OBE and Bryan Hunt.

Officials from the British government, including UK Department of Trade Head of Trade Technology Andrew Cockburn, were also present.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Javed Malik said, “Being an international forum, the Diplomat Business Club brings together diplomats, government officials and businessmen from various countries in order to promote cooperation and create opportunities for positive collaboration and trade diplomacy.”

He said the Diplomat Business Club worked closely with government entities, especially the trade and investment departments of various countries to facilitate them in reaching out to international businessmen and potential investors and traders.

Andrew Rosindell appreciated the positive and instrumental role being played by DBC and its president, Javed Malik, in facilitating the business community and said the UK valued its tries with the Commonwealth countries. Any effort to facilitate to further expand economic ties between the UK and other countries would be encouraged, he added.

The Diplomat Business Club organizes high profile seminars, conferences and forums around the world with a special focus in the UK, Gulf countries and Asia.

Speaking about the Diplomat Business Club activities in Pakistan, Javed Malik said, “We will continue our efforts to highlight the business and trade opportunities of Pakistan through our events and are looking forward to our next event in Islamabad at the end of this year.”

He urged the upcoming Pakistani government to renew its focus on the GCC region and the UK in particular, where there was tremendous potential for the country to expand its trade.