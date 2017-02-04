LAHORE, Feb 4 (APP): Diplomates of 11 countries,
including America, India and European Union, on Saturday
visited the Janum Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib at Nankana
Sahib.
During their visit, the diplomates appreciated renovation
of the gurdwara and steps taken for providing maximum facilitates to Sikh pilgrims besides ongoing development works.
They were briefed that Baba Guru Nanak University in
Nankana Sahib and Gandhara Art University in Texila were
being constructed as per international standards.
The diplomates were told that gurdwara Kiara
Sahib and gurdwara Bhai Beba Singh had been reopened
after many years with efforts of Evacuee Trust Property
Board chairman Siddiqul Farooq.
They were told that thousands of Sikh pilgrims used to
visit Pakistan from the world to perform their rituals and they were provided the best facilities, including foolproof security.
Diplomates of 11 countries visit Nankana Sahib
LAHORE, Feb 4 (APP): Diplomates of 11 countries,