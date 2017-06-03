Diplomacy be given a chance; dialogue only way to move forward: Basit

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit Saturday said the dialogue between Pakistan and India was the only way to move forward for resolution of long-standing issues as there was always a room for diplomacy.

In an interview with an Indian TV Channel WION (World is on

news), the high commissioner said as serious issues were

involved between the two countries, so how they could be

resolved without talking to each other.

To a question as if Pakistan was making effort to have

any dialogue with Indian prime minister in Astana next week,

Basit said Pakistan believed in dialogue.

When asked if he was seeing any meeting around between

the two leadership, he said, “Why not? In diplomacy, always

leave the door ajar. It is never shut down firmly. I am always

optimistic about this relationship. Frankly speaking, you

cannot live in hostility indefinitely or forever.”

About Indian business tycoon Sajan Jandal’s visit to

Pakistan, he said it was his purely private visit and not an

official one.

About Indian spy Kalbhushan Jadhav, the high

commissioner said he had been convicted for espionage and

appeal was submitted to appellate court on his behalf. Whole

of the process would be exhausted including the mercy

petition.

He said Pakistan’s decision for not granting consular

access to Jadhav was driven from bilateral consular agreement

clearly stated that issues related to security would be

decided on merit.

About the ICJ hearing, he said Pakistan faced no

embarrassment as it was not a final ruling but a stay order

that was generally expected in such cases. However, in such

cases, there are not setbacks.

He said commander Jadhav had confessed all wrongdoings

and Pakistan was confident that he had been involved in

subversive activities the country was not obliged to share

proofs with India.

To a question, the envoy said terrorism had also been a

huge issue for Pakistan and the conviction of commander Jadhav

clearly showed that terrorism in Pakistan had external

dimension to it.

“When it comes to terrorism, Pakistan too has serious

concerns. Whenever, we will have dialogue with India, we would

raise our concerns,” he remarked.

About Mumbai and Pathankot incidents, he said in order

to move forward in such cases, it was important to cooperate

with each other

About Arab-led Islamic military alliance, he said Iran

had excellent ties with Pakistan and ties with Gulf States. We

are part of that military alliance that was against terrorism,

not against any particular country. About the views expressed

at Summit in Riyadh about isolating Iran, he said Pakistan was

not subscribed to those views.

He said Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia and Gulf

states were very important and the ties with Iran were equally

important, so Pakistan would not like to take sides.

He said Pakistan’s effort would be to become a bridge

between Saudi Arabia and Iran, if that is possible.

About allegations from Afghanistan on Kabul bombing, he

said it was not anything new. Pakistan itself was victim of

terror. Being a victim, Pakistan could never condone terrorism

in any form or manifestation.