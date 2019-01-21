Digitalization of country need of hour: IT minister

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool SiddiquiMonday said that IT sector would bring a change in the country infuture, so it is need of the hour time to digitalize the country.

Talking to the media persons during his visit to the VirtualUniversity (VU) here, he said that Pakistan was earning one billion dollars per annum through softwaredevelopment and its volume could be increased up to sevenbillion dollars per annum in the next five years.