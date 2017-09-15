Digital Urdu Dictionary Website to be inaugurated on Oct 15

KARACHI, Sept 15 (APP): The digital Urdu dictionary website

would be launched formally on October 15,

This was announced by the Adviser to Prime Minister on

National History, Literary Heritage and chairman Quaid-i-Azam

Mazar Management Board, Irfan Siddiqui.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Urdu Dictionary

Board here on Friday.

Talking to media he said that sometime ago the Board had

decided to digitalize Urdu dictionary. With this website

consisting of 22,000 pages with 264,000 words with meanings were

digitalized. Several intellectuals had worked on this which was

appreciable.

For the project funds were already released and that it is

nearing completion, he further pointed out.

Some shortcomings were indicated to the company concerned

which assured that these would be removed by the first week of

October. The formal inauguration of the Urdu dictionary website

would be held on October 15.

Irfan Siddiqui said that our plan is to introduce sound

dictionary on internet.

The meeting decided that all those organization that are

working on Urdu dictionary should hand over their work to Urdu

Dictionary Board. In this regard an agreement has been inked with

Secretary of the Anjuman Tarrqi Urdu, Fatima Hassan,

Some 5,000 books in the library would also be digitalized,

it was further stated.