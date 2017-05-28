Digital Pakistan Policy 2016-17 being formulated to transform IT sector

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Ministry of Information Technology
and Telecommunications (MoIT) is formulating a proposed Digital
Pakistan Policy 2016-17 to rapidly transform the IT and related
sectors of economy.
The Ministry will submit the said policy document to ECC for
its approval.
The basic objective of the policy is to take into account
the increasingly transformed role of Information Technology (IT)
across all sectors of socio-economic development, accelerated
digitization and a holistic knowledge based economy.
According to an official document issued here, this policy
would serve as foundation of a holistic Digital Eco-system with
advanced concepts and components for rapid delivery of next
generation digital services, applications and content.
It will also provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs and
firms to acquire core competencies, experience and credibility and
better position them to compete at international level.
During first three quarters of this fiscal year, extensive
stakeholders’ consultations including inter-division, as per rules
of business were undertaken in form of meetings, workshops and
seminars.
