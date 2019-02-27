Digital Challenger bank to serve as one-click facility :Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):The Federal Cabinet in a recent meeting has given go ahead to the idea of setting up a ‘Digital Challenger bank’ at national level to encourage/incentivize Overseas Pakistanis for transferring their remittances via legal channels, offering one click ease.

The Prime Minister has approved the prototype of the One-window Digital Wallet and directed to create a holistic system for facilitating digital transfer of remittance from all over the world, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday.